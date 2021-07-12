https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/scottsdale-az-rally-free-political-prisoners-set-wednesday-july-14/

Look Ahead Arizona, a branch of Look Ahead America will hold a Rally to Free Political Prisoners for the nonviolent patriots that the FBI has targeted, imprisoned, and labeled “white-supremacist terrorists”.

The Arizona rally will be held at Sue Wood’s Scottsdale Studios at 9445 East Doubletree Ranch Rd Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, July 14 from 6 PM – 7 PM.

Amazing patriots will speak including Congressman Paul Gosar, and Mark Finchem, candidate for Arizona Secretary of State and Matt Braynard.

Matt Braynard, former Director of Data and Strategy for President Donald J. Trump has taken on the mission to free the patriots imprisoned as a result of January 6 and put the power back in the hands of the people.

Braynard said on Bannon’s war room that if those were leftists being held as political prisoners, the left would have 10,000 people camped out at the Department of Justice and around the prison.

We need to strengthen our community organizing skills in order to win the culture war.

This event is free.

Doors open at 5:30.

RSVP at the link below:

