Seattle Police Department and US Marshals arrested 19-year-old suspect Marcel Long for first-degree murder on Monday after being wanted by the Seattle Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also called an ‘occupied protest’ CHOP last summer.

SPD and US Marshals arrested a 19-year-old man today in Des Moines, WA in connection with a fatal June 20, 2020 shooting in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” Suspect has been booked into King County Jail. More details as they become available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 12, 2021

US Marshals announced the joint-effort of Long’s arrest in a Monday press release. “Earlier today, the US Marshals led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, arrested Marcel Long, 19, for 1st degree murder. Long, who was wanted by the Seattle Police Department for a shooting death that occurred near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest ‘CHOP’ Zone in June of 2020, was arrested while walking along S. 216th Street near 14th Avenue S. in Des Moines, Washington.”

“During the investigation, members of the PNVOTF developed information that Long was staying at an apartment complex nearby. Law Enforcement identified Long, and after a brief foot chase occurred, he was taken into custody and transported to the Seattle Police Department,” the press release stated.

Richard Craig, Chief Deputy US Marshal said, “The US Marshals Service and its task force partners will not tolerate such violence in our communities. We are committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of calm to the community.”

Lorenzo Anderson was one of two teens killed in the armed occupation zone of Seattle on June 20 of last year. Self-appointed activist ‘medics’ took Anderson by private vehicle to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. First responders could not enter the area because violent occupiers would not allow Seattle police officers to enter the crime scene in order to secure it for medics to render life-saving assistance.

Last August, King County Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges and approved a $2 million warrant for Marcel Long after the suspect was caught on video chasing Anderson through the CHAZ/CHOP with a gun as the teenager fled. Despite being pulled aside by others, authorities said Long continued the chase until he fatally wounded Anderson multiple times. Anderson was declared dead just after 2:15 AM.

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Marcel Long, 18. Prosecutors have filed charges against Long for fatally shooting a 19-year-old man near the CHOP on June 20th: https://t.co/JfSVZDaoiY pic.twitter.com/v0rwTPSMND — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 6, 2020

There still have been no arrests in the four other shootings that occurred in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone including the one that killed at 16-year-old and critically injured a 14-year-old.

In a statement to Q13 Fox, Lorenzo’s mother released a statement through her attorney Mark Lindquist of the Herrmann Law Group. “Donnitta is grateful to the police for not giving up and she’s pleased about this step toward justice. The shooter should be held accountable and so should the city.”

Marcel Long has been booked into King County Jail and the KC Superior Court set Long’s bail at $2 million.