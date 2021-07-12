https://hannity.com/media-room/silence-far-left-democrats-go-quiet-as-pro-freedom-protests-erupt-in-cuba/

HANNITY: Bernie Says Fidel Castro’s ‘Literacy Programs’ Made Communism Worth It

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20

Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night, Sean weighed-in on Bernie Sanders recent praise of communist dictators; saying he believes Fidel Castro’s “literacy program” was “worth it.”

“Bolshevik Bernie Sanders can’t seem to help himself. The frontrunner is now doubling-down on his praise of communism. Sure, Castro murdered tens of thousands of citizens, outlawed all freedoms, induced starvation, but -according to Bernie- his literacy program made it all worth it,” said Hannity.

“Bernie has gone out of his way to praise Cuba’s communist dictatorship. For what? A propaganda filled literacy platform?” he asked.

Watch Hannity’s opening monologue above.