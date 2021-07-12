https://hannity.com/media-room/silence-far-left-democrats-go-quiet-as-pro-freedom-protests-erupt-in-cuba/
HANNITY: Bernie Says Fidel Castro’s ‘Literacy Programs’ Made Communism Worth It
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20
Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night, Sean weighed-in on Bernie Sanders recent praise of communist dictators; saying he believes Fidel Castro’s “literacy program” was “worth it.”
“Bolshevik Bernie Sanders can’t seem to help himself. The frontrunner is now doubling-down on his praise of communism. Sure, Castro murdered tens of thousands of citizens, outlawed all freedoms, induced starvation, but -according to Bernie- his literacy program made it all worth it,” said Hannity.
“Bernie has gone out of his way to praise Cuba’s communist dictatorship. For what? A propaganda filled literacy platform?” he asked.
Watch Hannity’s opening monologue above.
MSNBC MELTDOWN: ‘That Was Not an American President, That Was a Monarch’ Like ‘Fidel Castro’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.28.20
MSNBC host Joy Reid launched into an anti-Trump tirade following the President’s nomination acceptance speech at the White House Thursday night, describing the event as something reminiscent of communist Cuba.
“As I’m watching this, I’m thinking Fidel Castro… That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech. That was a monarch. It was very much like Castro used to do,” said Reid.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid:
“As I’m watching this, I’m thinking Fidel Castro… That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech. That was a monarch. It was very much like Castro used to do.” pic.twitter.com/Z2zNt4gmwj
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020
Watch Reid’s comments above.