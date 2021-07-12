https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/rubin-kamala-harris-kinkos

On Monday’s episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ absurd claim that it’s “almost impossible” for people living in rural communities to get a voter IDs, the protests in Cuba over food and drug shortages, White House press secretary Jen Psaki endorsing so called “antiracist” teachings in schools, and how public health experts are beginning to call for vaccine mandates.

Dave kicked off the show by sharing a clip of Harris discussing voting rights and recent voter ID laws during an interview with BET News host Soledad O’Brien.

Asked if she would support voter ID requirements, Harris replied: “I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean. Because in some people’s mind, that means well, you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t… there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them. People have to understand when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are. Of course, people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”

Harris was widely mocked and criticized on Twitter after making the ridiculous and condescending remarks. Read more on that here.

“Please let me know … do you know anyone that, if they had to show an ID or photocopy an ID to vote, that would be ‘almost impossible’? It doesn’t exist,” Dave said. “These people are just ridiculous.”

Watch the full episode of “The Rubin Report” below:







