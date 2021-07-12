https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/south-africa-looks-like-civil-war/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Armed citizens fire on looters
Rooftop South African in a wheelchair protects his business
Widespread looting across the country…
JUST IN – Every single store in the Jabulani Mall near Johannesburg has been looted. Reports and videos of riots at more malls in parts of South Africa.pic.twitter.com/t5DL96EVIM
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 12, 2021
#ZumaUnrest Looting continuing at Letsoho shopping centre in Katlehong. Police have made several arrests for stealing (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/oJRaV9kfSz
— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 12, 2021
Apparently, It looks like now they are looting Coffins 😳😳,it is very sad in deed #shutdowngauteng makro pic.twitter.com/bNCwtJ2RE9
— nkosana (@SwiziBoy) July 12, 2021
This one, got away with meat on the looting spree. hoping these events doesn’t increase unemployment rate in our country. #ShutDownGauteng SANDF pic.twitter.com/GeENUZmMmN
— nkosana (@SwiziBoy) July 12, 2021
Not someone getting mugged at a looting 😭 pic.twitter.com/pENpobXr0X
— Agatha M (@Thee_Cherri) July 12, 2021
#ZumaUnrest a policeman firing at a looter at Letsoho shopping centre in Katlehong (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/aVzIOhA3Q5
— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 12, 2021
This is painful😭😩💔 What is going on in our country now? 😭😭😢#ShutdownSA | #ShutDownGauteng | Julius | SANDF | South Africa | Durban | #FreeJacobZumaNow | #EndLockdownNow | #looting pic.twitter.com/o7dracLDGb
— Makwela💛 (@Obrian_Makwela) July 12, 2021