Some of America’s most prominent leftists in office, including members of the Congressional “squad” who rose to prominence advocating for socialism, have remained silent as of Monday press time regarding nationwide protests against socialism in Cuba.

As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) had not posted on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram about the thousands demanding an end to the 62-year-old communist regime.

In 2019, Breitbart News reported that a series of videos shed light on Sanders’ radical ideology toward the rise of communism and socialism.

The article continued:

A few of the videos, which were uncovered or reshared by The Reagan Battalion, showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and stating it is a “good thing” when people are forced to line up in the streets for food. While he spoke at the University of Vermont in 1986, Sanders recalled his excitement as Castro led the Cuban Revolution. “I remember, for some reason or another, being very excited when Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba. I was a kid and I remember that. It just seemed right and appropriate that poor people were rising up against the rich ugly people.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden issued a statement Monday claiming to “stand with the Cuban people” against the repressive regime but failed to mention reports of public gang beatings and live fire against unarmed protesters on the part of state security, according to Breitbart News.

The report continued:

Biden’s comments are a response to an outpouring of opposition to the 62-year-old Castro regime on Sunday, attracting thousands of protesters nationwide. The protesters chanted slogans against the communist dictatorship to demand the end of communism in Cuba and shouted “freedom” – a fact lost on American mainstream outlets falsely claiming the protests were a response to the nation’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Breitbart News also reported that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced an “order of combat” Sunday against the pro-democracy protesters, urging communist civilians to assault them.

“With chants of ‘freedom!’ and some wearing or waving American flags, the protesters attracted outsized police violence,” the outlet said.

