https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ed2be0bbafd42ff587d636
Several weeks ago, Caitlyn Jenner announced a run for governor of California as a Republican. Now another candidate has entered the race. Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is running. You may a…
Just a few short months ago, Lucio Perez moved out of the western Massachusetts church he’d lived in for more than three years to avoid deportation. Immigration authorities in March granted the 40-ye…
A blind Chinese dissident who escaped to the United States in 2012 is now an American citizen. Chen Guangcheng, speaking through a translator, said in an interview with The Associated Press last week…
Child abductions are a big problem in China, with tens of thousands of kids being taken every year….