https://www.dailywire.com/news/stop-playing-cover-for-communists-crenshaw-levels-biden-state-dept-for-false-cuba-narrative

On Sunday after a State Department official described the heroic Cuban protests against the tyrannical communist government as the people “expressing their right to peaceful assembly” to “express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted her, firing, “Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you.”

Julie Chung, Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted, “Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

Crenshaw noted, “No they’re chanting LIBERTAD.”

No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you. https://t.co/gdJ3dC9SOl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 12, 2021

Reuters reported that Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also heads the Communist Party, “blamed the unrest on old Cold War foe the United States … in a televised speech on Sunday afternoon. Diaz-Canel said many protesters were sincere but manipulated by U.S.-orchestrated social media campaigns and ‘mercenaries’ on the ground, and warned that further ‘provocations’ would not be tolerated, calling on supporters to confront ‘provocations.’”

Paul Kengor noted in the National Catholic Register when Cuban dictator and founder of the Communist regime Fidel Castro died in 2016:

From the moment that Castro took hold in January 1959, churches were in trouble. The regime quickly launched a propaganda campaign against the faithful, describing Catholics as “social scum.” By the late 1960s, Christmas was banned on the island. Churches were shut down. Priests and their parishioners were silenced, arrested or placed under tight surveillance, with every word of every service or homily monitored by government church-watchers infiltrating the pews. Any criticism, especially of the Marxist regime, was very dangerous. One could not be a member of the Communist Party in Cuba (the only party legally permitted, including for any government jobs) without professing a belief in atheism.

Only hours before former President Barack Obama landed in Cuba in 2016, Cuban authorities arrested more than 50 dissidents who were marching to demand improved human rights. While Obama was there, he enjoyed a baseball game with Cuban president Raul Castro, even doing the wave with him. Raul Castro had succeeded his ruthless brother Fidel as president.

The Miami Herald reported in 2016 of the brutal history of Fidel and Raul Castro’s regime:

The late and widely respected University of Hawaii historian R. J. Rummel, who made a career out of studying what he termed “democide,” the killing of people by their own government, reported in 1987 that credible estimates of the Castro regime’s death toll ran from 35,000 to 141,000, with a median of 73,000. … the Cuba Archive, the Coral Gables-based organization generally regarded as the most scrupulous in documenting human-rights abuses in Cuba, uses a much lower figure of 7,193 … “Those are the ones we’ve documented, using either information released by the government or the testimony of eyewitnesses, not hearsay or guesswork,” says Maria Werlau, the group’s president. “We know the numbers are much, much higher, but this is what we can actually document so far.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

