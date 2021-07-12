https://www.faithwire.com/2021/07/12/ted-cruz-praises-freedom-fighters-in-cuba-says-communist-regime-belongs-in-dustbin-of-history/

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — whose father was born and raised in Cuba before fleeing the dictatorial country — lauded the freedom protests erupting all throughout the communist nation Sunday.

“The Communist Cuban regime will be consigned to the dustbin of history,” the conservative lawmaker tweeted. “It has brutalized [and] denied freedom to generations of Cubans, and forced my family [and] so many others to flee.”

“The American people stand squarely with the men [and] women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty,” he added.

The Communist Cuban regime will be consigned to the dustbin of history. It has brutalized & denied freedom to generations of Cubans, and forced my family & so many others to flee. The American people stand squarely with the men & women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty. https://t.co/09hdGQVJLh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 11, 2021

As CBN News reported, thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana to protest food shortages, high prices, and a lack of freedom under the thumb of the far-left Marxist regime in Cuba.

Some Cubans hoisted American flags as they shouted “freedom” and “liberty,” marching in places all throughout the country.

“This is deeply moving,” wrote conservative commentator Giancarlo Sopo. “[N]ever forget what America represents to millions across the world.”

This is deeply moving. Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana. Never forget what America represents to millions across the world. #SOSCuba🇨🇺 #PatriaYVida

pic.twitter.com/rbEZmL7YgB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

In his own post Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida — which has a sizable Cuban population — said the Sunshine State “supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana.”

“The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades [and] is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies,” DeSantis wrote.

Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies#SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/H71EYoKdUZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 11, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand the “members of the Cuban military to not fire on their own people.”

“The incompetent communist party of Cuba cannot feed or protect the people from the virus,” he wrote. “Now those in the military must defend the people, not the communist party.”

I am asking @POTUS @SecBlinken to call on members of the Cuban military to not fire on their own people The incompetent communist party of #Cuba cannot feed or protect the people from the virus. Now those in the military must defend the people not the communist party. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021

Rubio’s statement was in response to reports that the Cuban military police were “shooting at unarmed Cuban protesters.”

“[Sixty] years of communism, cruelty, [and] oppression cannot last any longer,” tweeted Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “We are imploring the USA to take action as we peacefully demonstrate on the streets of Miami.”

The Cuban regime’s military police are shooting at unarmed Cuban protestors fighting for freedom. 60 years of communism, cruelty, & oppression cannot last any longer! We are imploring the USA to take action as we peacefully demonstrate on the streets of Miami #PATRIAYVIDA 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/oXy24RjwZW — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 11, 2021

Biden released a statement Monday morning, saying the White House “stand[s] with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”

“The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental universal rights,” he said. “Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment, rather than enriching themselves.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

