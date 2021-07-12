https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-democrats-flee-the-state-to-prevent-passage-of-voter-integrity-bill/

Posted by Kane on July 12, 2021 9:08 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

An earlier photo that showed a case of beer, was quickly deleted from the internet.

Bronx Tina has a few thoughts…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...