https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-democrats-flee-the-state-to-prevent-passage-of-voter-integrity-bill/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC
— ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021
An earlier photo that showed a case of beer, was quickly deleted from the internet.
Bronx Tina has a few thoughts…
— Tina40 (@RealTina40) July 12, 2021