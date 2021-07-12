https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-tactic-to-block-republican-legislation-on-elections-and-more-sounds-like-a-filibuster/

For a while anyway, it looks like Texas will have fewer Democrats in the state. Here’s why:

NEW: Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions. The Texas lawmakers will head to DC, risking arrest by leaving the state during the special legislative session.https://t.co/PbWf7XAJOo — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 12, 2021

Breaking: Texas Democrats are walking out to deny Republicans a quorum, which will prevent the passage of their elections bill, the trans bill, their bail bill, and everything else. They will have to leave the state for weeks. The last time they did this was in 2003. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 12, 2021

I spoke to @BetoORourke at the Texas Capitol yesterday, he said that he hoped if Democrats walked they’d go to DC and sit on the steps of the Capitol, forcing their federal counterparts to walk by them, realizing they haven’t done enough to help. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 12, 2021

Confirmed. Texas Dem legislative source tells me they’re at the Austin airport right now, planning to fly to DC. https://t.co/5I6cQZA1kh — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) July 12, 2021

Looks like the Democrats have temporarily changed their minds on this tactic:

Democrats were livid when Republicans used this tactic in Oregon to block climate legislation. https://t.co/6C6Oxx8Hjv https://t.co/Z3GyAxoC0w — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) July 12, 2021

But it’s OK when they do it. When Republicans do something similar it’s a grave threat to “democracy.”

So this is their filibuster. https://t.co/4bvSR9EqeU — Joe “Salty Scallywag” Buck. (@JosephBuck321) July 12, 2021

Sounds like a filibuster. https://t.co/FhbuzOsW3G — Kayla Gowdy (@kayla_gowdy) July 12, 2021

Apparently the Democrats only want to get rid of such tactics for Republicans but keep it for them.

Some disruptions to the legislative process are better than others. https://t.co/q3B1ohliJP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2021

And this one doesn’t appear to be a “threat to democracy” either.

smh Republicans have no respect for democratic norms https://t.co/ay2qtu1fLU — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) July 12, 2021

There will be heavy losses in the next statewide legislative election. https://t.co/fBM57wkVpq — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 12, 2021

Venn diagram of people approving of this stunt while decrying the federal Senate filibuster: O — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 12, 2021

Bingo.

