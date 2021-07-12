https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/texas-legislature-advances-bill-to-end-ballot-drop-boxes-24-hour-drive-thru-voting/
‘For weeks, Democratic leaders in the Texas House have said they are not ruling out another revolt…’ Black Lives Matter activists at the Texas Capitol: AP Photo. (Headline USA) Texas Republicans advanced bills Sunday to secure the state’s elections after weak laws failed to stop fraudulent voting schemes and outside influence from marring the 2020 election results .
Republicans made clear they intended to advance a new election bill — which would prohibit 24-hour polling places, ban drop boxes and stop drive-thru voting — this weekend, with a first major vote on the proposals expected this week.
That timeline is pushing some Democratic lawmakers toward calling for a second walkout to again stop the bills from moving forward like they did in May when they broke quorum.
Texas is among several states with GOP-controlled statehouses where Republicans have slowly passed sensible voting safeguards in response to widespread election fraud and irregularities in the 2020 elections.
A second walkout by Texas Democrats — which some are describing as their best, if not only option — would mark a high-stakes escalation of their efforts to subvert Constitutional republican government in the state.
Beto O’Rourke , the Democratic former Texas congressman who is considering challenging Republican […]
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker