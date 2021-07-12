https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/07/12/white-house-refuses-to-call-the-cuban-regime-communist-n2592397

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the Cuban communist government’s failure to provide basic goods and services as “economic mismanagement.” She avoided using the term communist to describe the regime, which has been oppressing the Cuban people for 60 years. 

“There is every indication that yesterday’s protests were spontaneous expressions of people who are exhausted with the Cuban government’s economic mismanagement,” Psaki said. 

Psaki was also asked about Cubans flying the American flag while chanting “libertad” and failed to thoroughly defend it as a symbol of freedom for those oppressed by dictators around the world. 

Earlier in the day President Joe Biden referred to the regime as authoritarian, still avoiding the term communist.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Biden released in a statement. “The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

