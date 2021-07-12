https://hannity.com/media-room/there-it-is-cbs-news-blames-cuban-economy-decades-of-oppression-on-donald-trump/

“Alejandra Juarez successfully re-entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time after her first deportation, according to ICE. She was arrested again in 2013. She ultimately left the U.S. on a commercial flight in 2018 under President Trump,” adds the website.

“An illegal immigrant featured in a video on the third night of the Democratic National Convention was first deported in 1998 under former President Bill Clinton and was re-arrested and ordered deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2013 under former President Barack Obama, U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday,” reports JustTheNews.com.

An illegal immigrant featured in a video broadcasted at the Democratic National Convention was used to target President Trump’s policies, but was actually deported by Bill Clinton and re-arrested by Barack Obama.

A NEW LOW: NY Times Article Blames Coronavirus Outbreak on ‘Evangelicals’ and Religious Americans

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.30.20

A sickening new article published by the New York Times Friday viciously claims the “road to Coronavirus hell” was “paved by Evangelicals” and other religious Americans; directly blaming hundreds of deaths and thousands of infections on people of faith.

“Donald Trump rose to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise. In the current crisis, we are all reaping what that movement has sown,” writes Katherine Stewart.

“By all accounts, President Trump’s tendency to trust his gut over the experts on issues like vaccines and climate change does not come from any deep-seated religious conviction. But he is perfectly in tune with the religious nationalists who form the core of his base. In his daily briefings from the White House, Mr. Trump actively disdains and contradicts the messages coming from his own experts and touts as yet unproven cures,” adds the author.

“When a strong centralized response is needed from the federal government, it doesn’t help to have an administration that has never believed in a federal government serving the public good. Ordinarily, the consequences of this kind of behavior don’t show up for some time. In the case of a pandemic, the consequences are too obvious to ignore,” Stewart concludes.

