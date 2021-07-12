https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/there-it-is-cbs-this-morning-report-assigns-blame-for-cubas-crumbling-economy-guess-who/

Cuban citizens have been protesting the communist regime in that country. “Freedom” was among the chants, which the New York Times referred to as an “anti-government slogan.”

The U.S. State Department has blamed the protests at least in part on Covid concerns among Cuban citizens. Meanwhile, CBS This Morning served up another predictable spin. This one comes with a beverage warning:

Wow, that certainly didn’t take long!

Trump’s reach is incredible!

The MSM is going to just instinctively help the Democrats with spin.

We’re hard-pressed to think of anything.

