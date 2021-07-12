https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-is-how-babies-talk-biden-white-house-claims-hes-calm-no-sunday-scaries

On Sunday, the Biden White House attempted to reassure Americans that Biden and Kamala Harris are just happy as the proverbial clams and don’t have any anxiety about facing a new week every Monday morning with the following puerile statement: “There’s no Sunday scaries when you get to work for the American people every day.”

There’s no Sunday scaries when you get to work for the American people every day. pic.twitter.com/3BJDdgAgRQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2021

The attempt at reaching Americans on a juvenile level elicited some caustic responses, including Jon Gabriel Simonson of The Washington Free Beacon, who pointed out, “This is how babies talk.”

This is how babies talk https://t.co/uP9sQCUWEx — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 12, 2021

UrbanDictionary.com offered its own comedic definition of “Sunday Scaries”:

The feeling you have after a long week of work followed by a Saturday full of binge drinking, when Sunday hits you question your entire existence. Typically characterized by laying in bed all day and both regretting past decisions and questioning your seemingly non-existent future. Thoughts like “I”m going to die alone” and “Will I ever get a job that I actually enjoy?” consume you for the entire day while you’re battling a hangover.

NBC News made a try at legitimizing the term “Sunday Scaries” in 2017, writing:

Sunday scaries, Sunday night blues … they’re just different names for the same feeling of dread that many of us experience before heading back to world after a weekend away. The term “Sunday scaries,” although not scientific, describes a common feeling of anxiety that builds up over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening.

Biden has been accused of acting in a condescending manner before. After Biden, as a presidential candidate in 2020, told radio host “Charlamagne Tha God,” “I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” then-Michigan GOP senatorial candidate John James, who is black, released a fierce video in which he stated:

Vice President Biden, with all due respect, your latest comments are both pathetic and hurtful. Your quote, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” well, I think that in civil discourse, we can have our disagreements on politics but you challenging me and millions of other people out there on their blackness — descendants of slaves, from you, is some seriously condescending, out-of-touch bull crap.

“You’re embarrassing yourself, Mr. Vice President; should you even be running for president in the Democratic party that says they’re for black people?” James continued. “You really believe that black people are owned by the Democratic party? You really believe that a black person who doesn’t vote for you is therefore not legitimately black? Have you forgotten the Republican party was started in opposition to a Democratic party that thought it was okay to own people? I am a man, Mr. Vice President. To many people have died for me to have the right to think and vote for myself. …You should think long and hard about what it means and also your use of the word ‘ain’t.’ You should also make sure you carry hot sauce in your purse next time.”

Vice President @JoeBiden ‘s latest quote is both pathetic & hurtful. Challenging millions on their blackness is condescending. The GOP was started to oppose slavery. I have the right to think and vote for myself along with all other Americans, including black Americans. pic.twitter.com/RRURX1eMbY — John James (@JohnJamesMI) May 22, 2020

