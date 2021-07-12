https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/tom-desabla-we-created-china-we-created-the-monster-thats-now-eating-us/

Today, The Two Mikes finally got a chance to catch up with Tom DeSabla on the economic mess the United States finds itself in, and China patiently licking its lips waiting for a chance to exploit the domestic U.S. economic, political, and civil disaster that is now unfolding.

Mr. DeSabla provided an excellent analysis of the downhill slide American economic strength has been traveling since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 and the capping of that mistake by the greater mistake of taking the United States off the gold standard. During this episode of Two Mikes, DeSabla very accurately explained that “Governments don’t create anything of value, they don’t turn a profit, they don’t grow capital, and they never have and never will.”

A major issue that we are facing today is inflation, which is devaluing every single American’s wealth. “The government has a vested interest in pretending like we don’t have inflation,” DeSabla explained, pointing out that if you take into consideration inflation compared to our GDP, not only has our economy not grown, but it’s actually shrunk.

“The idea behind this country is what’s great. The formative documents and ideals are what makes us great. What we’ve done and allowed to happen in this country… has allowed it to rot.” We are seeing the utter destruction in our society today, including within our economics. The idea of America, our Constitutional Rights and the American Dream are all what makes our nation great. How our government is behaving right now is the complete opposite of that.

Mr. DeSabla believes that China has fully gauged the drastic economic decline of the United States and stands ready –perhaps soon — to take advantage of it by retaking Taiwan. Dr Michael Scheuer explained that, “We created China. We created the monster that’s now eating us. They’ve now won the allegiance of the major economic powers in the United States.”

