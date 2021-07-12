https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562535-tomi-lahren-condemns-despicable-attacks-on-caitlyn-jenner-at-cpac

Conservative pundit Tomi LahrenTomi LahrenTucker Carlson debuts his first major streaming show on Fox Nation Tomi Lahren says CPAC attendees clearly want Trump to run in 2024 Golf legend Jack Nicklaus, former NFL star Jay Cutler endorse Trump MORE defended Caitlyn Jenner after the California gubernatorial candidate with hit with transphobic verbal attacks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend.

“The attacks on [Jenner] are despicable,” Lahren said in a tweet. “I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my ‘conservative’ card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier.”

The attacks on @Caitlyn_Jenner are despicable. I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my “conservative” card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

On Saturday, a conservative activist posted a video of himself following Jenner around at the event in Dallas, referring to the athlete turned celebrity turned politician as “Bruce” and “a sick freak.”

Caitlyn Jenner being called “Bruce” and chased out of CPAC Dallas. Afterwards, one CPAC attendee refers to Caitlyn as “tr*nny” multiple times. pic.twitter.com/yCp6ytl9K0 — Resist Programming (@RzstProgramming) July 10, 2021

Earlier this year, Jenner announced a run as a Republican for governor of California.

“The American Dream grew up here. Yet, career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It’s been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down,” Jenner said as part of the announcement. “The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They’ve taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disruptor — a thoughtful disruptor.”

The announcement from the former Olympic athlete and reality TV star drew comparisons to former President Trump Donald TrumpYoungkin releases new ad seeking to tie McAuliffe to Trump in Virginia’s governors race Trump says being impeached twice didn’t change him: ‘I became worse’ Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against tax hikes MORE‘s rise to fame and political ascension to the White House.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” Jenner said during a recent appearance on ABC’s The View. “I want to do the same thing.”

