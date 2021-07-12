https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/jenna-ellis-leaves-republican-party-says-she-too-ashamed-rnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Over the weekend, news broke that Chief Counsel for the Republican National Committee Justin Riemer had abandoned efforts to assist former President Trump days after the allegedly stolen election.

An email, written by Riemer, questioning why the RNC was supporting the former president’s claims of voter fraud found its way to Trump elections lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was reportedly at dinner with Rudy Giuliani and Bernie Kerik at the time.

Ellis, on Sunday, tweeted out that reports of Riemer’s behavior were true and that the RNC turned its back on Trump days after the November election, despite fundraising more than $220 million off of the claim that they were part of the fight. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel subsequently blocked Ellis on the platform.

On Monday night, Ellis, on her Real America’s Voice show “Just the Truth,” announced her intentions to leave the Republican Party on account of its current leadership.

“We need to demand that they resign. And we need to say you’re not getting another dime of our money or our support,” she said. “I’m not even going to be registered as a Republican after this because I am too ashamed to be part of a party that still has Ronna McDaniel as the chairwoman.”

