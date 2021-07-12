https://noqreport.com/2021/07/12/trump-lawyer-jenna-ellis-demands-rnc-chair-resign-claims-they-abandoned-trump-then-lied-about-it/

Jenna Ellis, the former attorney for President Trump, accused the Republican National Committee (RNC) of lying about a story claiming the group’s chief counsel questioned electoral fraud claims, prompting Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to block her on Twitter.

McDaniel is the niece of anti-Trump Senator Mitt Romney.

The in-fighting exploded over the weekend with a Business Insider report regarding a new book by Michael Wolff.

In a particular excerpt, it is claimed Ellis received a forwarded note from RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer in which he questioned colleagues who were backing Trump’s claims of election fraud during the 2020 election.

Ellis allegedly showed the message to the two people she was having dinner with at the time, one of whom was another attorney for the former President, Rudy Giuliani.

The book claims Giuliani was so incensed by the message that he called Riemer and delivered a profanity-laced demand to resign. “Who the f*** do you you think you are? How can you be going against the president?” the book claims Giuliani said. “You need to resign and resign tonight … because you are going to get fired.”Giuliani then purportedly called McDaniel to ensure he had been fired. This report is true @GOPChairwoman , and you […]