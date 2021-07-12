https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ed0fc0bbafd42ff587d450

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the…

Garland Favorito, the founder of the election integrity group VoterGA, will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning. VoterGA will review highlights of its amended ballot inspection complaint and pr…

Japan believes rising tension surrounding Taiwan requires its attention “with a sense of crisis” as China intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the sel…

Oakland, California – A thief smashed a car window, climbed into the vehicle and robbed a female driver who was stuck in traffic in broad daylight. The robbery took place on July 7 after the woman had…

A judge has ruled California Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to remove him…

