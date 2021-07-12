https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-wallops-gop-competition-cpac-straw-poll-nikki-haley-gets-1-mike-pence-gets-0/

President Trump easily won the Texas CPAC straw poll this weekend gaining 70% of the total vote in a landslide.

The RINOs running the party must be in a state of despair.

The RINOs must be in the throes of despair, and that’s delightful! Trump easily wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw pollhttps://t.co/l1aevud6Tt — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) July 12, 2021

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Top Trump Campaign Insider Speaks Out – “RNC Did Not Want Us to Fight for the President – They Collected $220 Million for Legal Fees – Where Did It Go?”

The GOP party favorites Nikki Haley scored 1% of the vote.

Mike Pence got 0% of the vote!

Trump may be on his way to a three-peat.

FOX News reported:

Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 70% of ballots cast in the anonymous straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC on Sunday afternoon. That’s a boost from the 55% support he won in the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary matchup straw poll at CPAC Orlando in late February. “I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your incredible support,” Trump said as he gave the Dallas event’s keynote address minutes later. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second, at 21%. No one else among the 19 potential 2024 Republican White House contenders topped 1%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

