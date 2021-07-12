https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ecd780bbafd42ff587d14a
Trump is angry with his son’s “annoying” girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, for working for RINO Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens, Politico claims…
The tally marks the fourth consecutive day that new cases totaled more than 1,000, health officials said….
Trump conspiracy theory about Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, shot and killed by police, makes her into a martyr. Why that’s so dangerous….
Maskless Democrat members of the Texas State Legislature smiled gleefully as they fled from Texas to Washington, DC, on Monday….
Illinois has become the first state to mandate that Asian American history be part of its public school curriculum. …