https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/12/tyrants-gonna-tyrant-former-head-of-planned-parenthood-calls-for-mandatory-twice-weekly-covid-19-tests-for-those-who-arent-vaccinated/

Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood, called for more industries to mandate vaccines and for those employees that refuse, she wants them to take twice-weekly COVID-19 tests:

“We need to make being vaccinated the easy choice and begin unvaccinated the hard one,” she says:

Tyrants gonna tryant”:

It’s like the messaging on vaccines just gets worse and worse:

Her bit in the video above about not reaching herd immunity makes no sense, too:

We shouldn’t be paying attention to her as a health expert anyway:

Your body, their choice:

***

