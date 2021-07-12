https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/12/tyrants-gonna-tyrant-former-head-of-planned-parenthood-calls-for-mandatory-twice-weekly-covid-19-tests-for-those-who-arent-vaccinated/

Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood, called for more industries to mandate vaccines and for those employees that refuse, she wants them to take twice-weekly COVID-19 tests:

CNN’s @DrLeanaWen: The Biden Admin should say to unvaccinated Americans: “Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice weekly testing.” pic.twitter.com/Gsu34HG6jz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2021

“We need to make being vaccinated the easy choice and begin unvaccinated the hard one,” she says:

Speaking soon with @AnaCabrera @CNNnewsroom: To increase #covid19 vaccinations, we need to make being vaccinated the easy choice and being unvaccinated the hard one. There should be vaccine requirements at more workplaces (those opting out need, say, twice-weekly testing). — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 7, 2021

Tyrants gonna tryant”:

Tyrants gonna tyrant. She thinks this is China. And no, that’s not a commentary on race. She really wants us to act like China. https://t.co/PqGTgWJdSi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2021

It’s like the messaging on vaccines just gets worse and worse:

Fascists gonna say and do fascist things. And the horribly bad messaging on vaccinations continues to be horribly bad — almost as if these people WANT unvaccinated people to keep resisting so that they can then virtue signal and talk and act like fascists. https://t.co/XfaPGNvfBZ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 11, 2021

Her bit in the video above about not reaching herd immunity makes no sense, too:

“We need more vaccines to reach herd immunity because of more contagious Delta!” If it’s more contagious, more ppl will have natural immunity. That’s how herd immunity works. It’s inevitable. These are the experts? Vulnerable? get vax Not vulnerable, make up your own mind. https://t.co/txBW7BFBCM — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) July 10, 2021

We shouldn’t be paying attention to her as a health expert anyway:

Just want to remind people that Leana Wen, former president of Planned Parenthood, has dedicated much of her medical career to advocating for the murder of babies & therefore anything she has to say about “saving lives” deserves to be totally dismissed. https://t.co/dOlSDh2oqI — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 11, 2021

Your body, their choice:

My body my choice only goes so far apparently — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 11, 2021

***

