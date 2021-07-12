http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j6DATmif214/

First Lady Jill Biden will join Sesame Street and the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) to lecture U.S. military families about race — despite the fact that the U.S. military is more diverse than the rest of the federal government and the American population in general.

The Hill reported Monday:

First lady Jill Biden is partnering with “Sesame Street” and the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) to help military families discuss race with their children. In a joint statement, “Sesame Street” and the USAA shared their joint partnership by releasing a new collection of resources for military families on the discussion of race and diversity. These new resources will be a part of “Sesame Street’s” Coming Together initiative for racial literacy [sic].

The military is one of the most diverse institutions in American society. Minorities made up 43% of active duty service members in 2017 — up from 36% in 2004 — and many members of the armed forces have racially mixed families. In contrast, racial minorities make up about 40% of the general population and about 38% of the federal workforce.

The drive to discuss race with the military appears to come from the effort by the Pentagon to purge “extremism” — meaning right wing extremism, almost exclusively — from the military, based on the false claim that service members were involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. Only one active duty service member was arrested for joining in the riot.

The First Lady’s own family has a controversial history on race. Then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) sided with suburban parents who were opposed to the mandatory integration of public schools in the 1970s, and has a history of offensive racial language, to this day. Recently, his son, Hunter Biden, was found to have used the “n-word” in conversation with his attorney, and told his sister that he did not want to date Asian women, using the offensive phrase “no yellow.”

