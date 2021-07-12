https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/us-sends-12-additional-marine-guards-embassy-haiti-amid-unrest-after?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A United States defense official confirmed Tuesday that 12 additional Marines have been sent to guard the American embassy in Haiti amid unrest following the assassination last week of the country’s president.

The official told CBS News about the move, but did not elaborate on further action by the U.S. to increase the security of its embassy.

The U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince experienced a rush of Haitians scrambling to immigrate to the U.S. and claim asylum. Many allegedly chanted “Joe Biden” as they waved their passports trying to leave the country.

Last week’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has thrust the country into turmoil, with many claiming violence has increased drastically since then. Authorities have arrested at least 15 people connected to the assassination, including two Americans.

“There is a lot of violence here. Even the president isn’t safe here,” Minouche Mistidor, a mother told CBS outside the embassy. “I got only one son.”

