In the latest addition to a list of historical monuments removed from the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, a statue of pioneer and Revolutionary War officer George Rogers Clark on Sunday left its pedestal on the University of Virginia (UVA) campus.

George Rogers Clark was born in Albemarle County, where the UVA sits, in 1752. Dubbed “Conqueror of the Northwest,” he led a Virginia militia during the Revolutionary War and played a key role in securing the Northwest Territory from the British and their native allies.

The George Rogers Clark statue at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., in 2011. (Missvain/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

The statue that commemorates Clark was erected in 1921 and commissioned by Paul Goodloe McIntire, after whom UVA’s art and music departments are named. McIntire also funded Charlottesville’s statues honoring Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and the Lewis and Clark expedition.

A crew removed statues of the Confederate commanders from the city on Saturday morning. A statue depicting 19th century explorers Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and Sacagawea, came down hours later.

The removal of the George Rogers Clark statue is a part of the recommendations (pdf) from UVA’s Racial Equity Task Force, which was established in June 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide unrest. The task force is also calling for the renaming of school buildings, reparations for descendants of slaves, mandatory “anti-racism” education, and reconsideration of ties with local police departments.

“In ways different than the Lee and Jackson statues, the George Rogers Clark and the Lewis and Clark statues are also monuments to white supremacy,” read a UVA article cited by the task force in its report. “They are instrumental in creating and perpetuating the myth of brave white men conquering a supposedly unknown and unclaimed land.”

The push to remove the statue began in 2019, when a progressive activist circulated a petition, calling it a “monument to genocide” that does not reflect the values of the UVA campus community, and urging the administrators to move it “to a museum where it can be presented as a shameful memory.” Months later, the statue was found defaced with red paint, reported student newspaper The Cavalier Daily.

The movement to dismantle monuments that are deemed to have offensive historical connections is also targeting the statue of Thomas Jefferson, which sits in a rotunda at the center of the UVA campus. Jefferson, one of the Founding Fathers born in Virginia, founded the university in 1819.

