The United States State Department on Tuesday called for calm in Cuba, and condemned reports of violence by Cuban police against peaceful protesters amid anti-government protests over the last couple of days.

“We call for calm and we condemn any violence against those protesting peacefully, and we equally call on the Cuban government to release anyone detained for peaceful protest,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, according to Reuters.

Price’s comments come after thousands of demonstrators flocked to the streets of the nation’s capital of Havana to protest the communist government Sunday and Monday. Protesters called for the end of the communist regime and called for Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, as well as protesting food and resource shortages.

Officials said the State Department is considering options to allow it to support the Cuban people, but did not specify what those options would be.

