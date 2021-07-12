Jake Bequette is running to unseat RINO Senator John Boozman in Arkansas

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront.

Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU

— Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021