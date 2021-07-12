https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/vice-president-kamala-harris-praises-texas-house-democrats-refusing-to-vote-for-standing-up-to-express-their-voice-through-their-vote/

As you know by now, Texas House Democrats are on a private jet, maskless, headed to Washington, D.C. to deny a quorum to House Republicans to vote on “voter restrictions” (note that every headline uses the term “voter restrictions”). They’re doing this to avoid a vote they know they’ll lose, and yet Vice President Kamala Harris came out in support of them for standing for the rights of Texans “to express their voice through their vote.” How is preventing a vote allowing Republican representatives to express their voice?

The people of Texas elected those representatives, both Republicans and Democrats, to vote on legislation. How does this stunt give Texans who voted for Republicans a voice in the legislature?

