As you know by now, Texas House Democrats are on a private jet, maskless, headed to Washington, D.C. to deny a quorum to House Republicans to vote on “voter restrictions” (note that every headline uses the term “voter restrictions”). They’re doing this to avoid a vote they know they’ll lose, and yet Vice President Kamala Harris came out in support of them for standing for the rights of Texans “to express their voice through their vote.” How is preventing a vote allowing Republican representatives to express their voice?

VP Harris praised Texas House Democrats who fled the state in protest of voter restrictions proposed by House Republicans: “I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote.”https://t.co/F5GF7Jc7FH — Axios (@axios) July 12, 2021

Holy shit — Mr. Lightbulb (Normal Man) (@NormalOnlineMan) July 12, 2021

Of course she did. 🤡🤡🤡 — Edwin Stanski (@Edwin_Stanski) July 12, 2021

They’re standing up for the right to vote by NOT voting? — Bert Godding (@BertGodding) July 12, 2021

I love this so much. https://t.co/0crDFL9goP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2021

Has the coalition of the “very concerned” weighed in on this yet? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2021

She’s so bad at this. — The Jorster (@jorster) July 12, 2021

What’s the point of expressing your voice if the legislators you elect just walk off the job https://t.co/cclDVSveiR — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 12, 2021

They literally aren’t expressing their voice through their vote though that’s the entire point of the stunt they’re pulling is so that they don’t vote. https://t.co/rEHD8nM80f — Bryan loves Texas (@bryreagan) July 12, 2021

Democrats trying to keep up with whether they’re anti or pro on the issue of “minority rule” must be suffering some serious vertigo right about now https://t.co/9LlHZvwpRT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2021

Clown show — Will Adkins (@WillAdkins11) July 12, 2021

Obstructing democracy is now good. Got it — Isaac (@IsaacArshav) July 12, 2021

Dems can stop whining about the filibuster now that party leaders have endorsed far more extreme tactics to block legislative chambers from operating. https://t.co/geyfwEegpg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 12, 2021

I’m glad to see the VP so wholeheartedly endorse the filibuster. 👍 https://t.co/yS7gamAyAN — J.P. (@NoleInBama) July 12, 2021

Great! The VP agrees. Who needs the filibuster when you can run away from a quorum. The precedent is now set and the VP applauds. Moron. https://t.co/YD04zUqdey — FlyOverCountry (@ajaxzimm) July 12, 2021

The absolutely irony of this quote 😂 — Jeremy Lowe (@ConfiscateDeez) July 12, 2021

They abandoned their jobs and their constituents, Kamala. If the parties were reversed, you and Joe would send your FBI foot soldiers to hunt down every one of them. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 12, 2021

“express their voice through their vote.” pic.twitter.com/ZtsAw5qDQ7 — Voter Fraud Is Real🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@BballMichael) July 12, 2021

Democrats, much like their base, refusing to work. — Steely-Wheeler (@Steelwheels7) July 12, 2021

What’s that word again for delaying a vote the majority wants? https://t.co/gCF1aBCeCv — FloridaDad_Disinterested! (@FloridadadD) July 12, 2021

So she’s against the legal filibuster being used by the minority in the Senate to stop legislation but for the TX Dems illegally leaving the state to stop legislation they don’t like. This is hypocrisy at its most raw & most disgusting. Americans hate hypocrites. https://t.co/X0eCu6pVhP — The Prince (@1baddude2) July 12, 2021

@VP praises Democrats flying on private jets, without masks denying service for the citizens who elected them. #Frauds — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) July 12, 2021

The people of Texas elected those representatives, both Republicans and Democrats, to vote on legislation. How does this stunt give Texans who voted for Republicans a voice in the legislature?

