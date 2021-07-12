https://www.theblaze.com/news/cubans-american-flag-freedom-protests

In what some are calling the largest mass demonstration in 50 years, thousands of Cubans flooded the streets on Sunday in protest of the country’s oppressive communist regime.

What happened?

Protesters in dozens of cities — from San Antonio de los Baños to Palma Soriano to the nation’s capital, Havana — reportedly chanted “Liberty!” and “Freedom!” while they marched against the country’s failed communist dictatorship.

“The people are dying of hunger!” one woman reportedly shouted during a demonstration in Artemisa. “Our children are dying of hunger!” Still others reportedly chanted, “We are not afraid!”

In at least one widely circulated video on social media, protesters can be seen carrying and waving the American flag as they shouted for freedom.

Reflecting on the video, conservative media strategist and former writer for TheBlaze Giancarlo Sopo wrote, “This is deeply moving. Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62-year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana.”

“Never forget what America represents to millions across the world,” he added.

Several other commentators on social media also noted how the Cuban people — who have experienced firsthand the persecution that communism brings — still view the American flag as a symbol of hope and freedom.

Yet sadly in America and largely within the Democratic Party, there are many who view the flag much differently. They have some to see it as a representation of oppression and white supremacy.

What else?

The spontaneous mass protests were considered shocking to many since the communist regime in Cuba is known for forcefully cracking down on dissent.

But based on photos and videos posted to social media, in many areas the sheer size of the crowds overwhelmed police. In one city, protesters appeared to overrun and take control of a local communist party office.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, warned that the communist regime will likely move to shut off internet and cell phone service in the country in response to the freedom rallies.

He also requested on Twitter that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken call on members of the Cuban military not to fire on demonstrators.

In a statement obtained by the McClatchy news group, Biden reportedly expressed support for the Cuban people.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” the president said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

