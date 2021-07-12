https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-door-cam-video-appears-to-show-mom-watching-child-desecrate-american-flag

Home security video shows a young child picking up an American flag out of a yard and throwing it to the ground as a woman presumed to be his mother watches on.

As seen in the video below, a woman on a bike slows down as she rides by a house with a small American flag in the front yard. A male child riding a scooter who is with the woman stops, plucks the flag from the ground, and chucks it to the ground. The woman on the bike waits for the child to finish before she rides away with the boy, seemingly in approval.

The video posted online quickly went viral, racking up more than 3.6 millions views in a matter of days.

WATCH:

“This kid and his Mom would be doxxed and kicked out of polite society if that was a rainbow flag,” one Twitter user commented.

This kid and his Mom would be doxxed and kicked out of polite society if that was a rainbow flag. https://t.co/ldG7EMPgF8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 11, 2021

An anti-American sentiment was echoed from prominent Democrats earlier this month as American celebrated Independence Day.

Most notably, Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Cori Bush (D-MO) bashed the U.S. and the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July, The Daily Wire reported:

“July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!” Waters tweeted. ‘Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet: – 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws – Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act – George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4″ she added. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Patriotic messages, though, are still found in middle America, and even from some elites.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, folks in a Texas Walmart joined a woman who had started spontaneously singing the national anthem the day before Independence Day:

On the Fourth of July, boxing legend George Foreman said that though he’s been pressured to stop publicly saying that he loves the United States, he will continue to do so:

“For about 54 years, people have ask me not to keep saying ‘I love America,’” Foreman posted to Twitter on Independence Day. “Well I do and I’m not ashamed,” he wrote. “Don’t leave it; Love it.” “Happy 4th of July,” Foreman closed the succinct post. The former boxer used the message to caption a photo of himself with his eyes and holding the American flag after taking gold for our nation at the 1968 Olympic Games. The post quickly went viral, racking up nearly 85,000 likes by the next morning.

Related: WATCH: Texans Spontaneously Sing National Anthem In Walmart

Related: George Foreman Posts Defiant Patriotic Message On Fourth Of July

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

