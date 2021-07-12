https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/voting-group-claims-it-has-found-massive-errors-and-provable-fraud-key?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A voting group in Georgia says it has discovered evidence of “massive” fraud in a key Georgia county after reviewing ballot data for which it has fought to gain access in recent months.

VoterGA said in a press release Tuesday it has determined that Fulton County’s hand count audit of the Nov. 3 2020 election was riddled with “massive errors and provable fraud.”

The group says the claims are based on a VoterGA data team’s analysis of Fulton’s mail-in ballot images.

The images were made public after petitioners won a court order on April 13 and VoterGA lobbying efforts, which led the Georgia General Assembly to make all images public under Open Records Requests beginning March 25, the group also said.

“The team’s analysis revealed that 923 of 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton’s official November 3rd 2020 results,” the release said. “These inaccuracies are due to discrepancies in votes for Donald Trump, Joe Biden and total votes cast compared to their reported audit totals for respective batches.”

“Thus, the error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit is a whopping 60%,” the group asserted.

Just the News analysis of Fulton County election data revealed “significant election failures,” including missing ballot data and major security issues.

Fulton County has historically been known for struggling with managing its elections. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said last month that the county’s elections department should be taken over by the state.

