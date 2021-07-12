https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fox-news-runs-disclaimer-dominion-airing-trumps-speech/

Gutless Fox News ran a disclaimer from Dominion Voting Systems during former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

The message was written in all capital letters.

“THE VOTING SYSTEM COMPANIES HAVE DENIED THE VARIOUS ALLEGATIONS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS COUNSEL REGARDING THE 2020 ELECTION,” the disclaimer, which ran for about 40 seconds read.

Trump was not discussing Dominion at the time the disclaimer ran.

“On election night, we did so much better than they ever thought in their wildest imaginations, that they just said ‘the hell with it, let it go,’” Trump said while the Dominion message ran. “I’m also leading in the polls against Harris, because not a lot of people think that Joe’s going to be running — but you never know.”

WATCH:

