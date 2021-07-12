https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-psaki-says-new-election-laws-in-gop-states-the-worst-challenge-to-democracy-since-civil-war/

PRESS SEC GOES SILENT: Psaki Dodges When Asked If Biden Will Host First Solo Press Briefing

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect questions surrounding Joe Biden Monday; refusing to answer when asked if the President plans to hold his first solo press briefing anytime soon.

“Can you update us on his first press conference?” asked one reporter.

“Ummm, not yet! But we will definitely have one. We’ll schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know!” deflected Psaki.

.@PressSec‘s response to question on when we will see @JoeBiden‘s first solo press conference is… something. pic.twitter.com/cDqdbJTbMW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 1, 2021

Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.