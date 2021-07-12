https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/07/12/why-this-american-record-breaker-has-me-excited-about-the-olympics-n1461246

A Rasmussen poll finds that many Americans expect to watch less of this year’s Olympics because of athlete protests against our country. Gwen Berry’s behavior at the U.S. Olympic trials and the activism of the women’s national soccer team may endear them to the hard left, but most Americans want to watch our fellow Americans compete for our country. We want to hear chants of “USA! USA!” We want moments like the “Miracle on Ice” and we want the Olympics to bring our country together, not be yet another excuse to tear it apart.

I wasn’t too thrilled about watching the Olympics this year. But one athlete has changed that. Her name is Sydney McLaughlin and in today’s C’Mon Now! I explain why I’ll be cheering for her to bring home the gold in Tokyo.

