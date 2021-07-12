https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/were-you-dropped-on-your-head-joy-reid-comparing-texas-republicans-to-the-taliban-does-not-go-over-well-like-at-all/

Oh good, Jennifer Rubin is feeding Joy Reid … this will be a serious genius-a-thon.

Yup indeedy.

We suppose those clicks and taps aren’t going to make themselves happen Jen, but when what you write appeals to the brain-deadest of the braindead?

Yikes.

Case in point:

Wait, what now?

Texas Republicans are putting bounties on pregnant women?

You know what, we don’t want to know.

Joyless Joy strikes again.

You know the face you make when you read something really stupid and you’re not sure if it’s real or not?

Yup, just made that face.

Like when she asked if it was weird that she didn’t know who Rob Schneider was?

She thinks playing stupid as a means to attack other people is somehow clever and cutesy … but it’s really just stupid.

Silly, she doesn’t know about the bill. She just knows what she read in Jen’s ridiculous article.

They give them a show on MSNBC.

Heh.

Oooooh FFS.

We wish they’d read another freakin’ book.

David Hogg.

Case closed.

***

