https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/wh-reporters-informed-theres-a-question-they-should-be-asking-at-bidens-meeting-on-reducing-gun-crimes/

With the Left’s “defund the police” activism backfiring hard on Democrats, President Biden held meetings today about reducing gun crimes, which are spiking in cities like Chicago:

President Biden holds meeting on Reducing Gun Crimes: “While there’s no one-size-fits-all approach we know there are some things that work.” pic.twitter.com/ARTv5hSMry — CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2021

It was pointed out that one area the president would be able to directly help would be something close to home:

Like lying on a federal background check is a federal offense unless your dad is Joe Biden then we’re good amirite? https://t.co/ofPxdv7sBX — Scott Wheeler (@scott_wheeler12) July 12, 2021

His son does hardcore drugs and lied on his form 4473. That’s a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Put him away or shut up. https://t.co/XluBGKPw51 — Brett (@btwigg_) July 12, 2021

One thing that works is prosecuting people who violate existing federal gun laws. Hunter Biden, for instance. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 12, 2021

Attn. White House reporters!

Did a single reporter ask the President about his son obtaining a gun license illegally? https://t.co/tE6FXAmUcH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2021

Not a single reporter is going to ask President Biden about his son’s illegal firearm purchase, huh? https://t.co/RV6nwQgCL6 — Henry (@_HMSP) July 12, 2021

Just imagine how fast a reporter would lose their WH access if they asked that question.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

