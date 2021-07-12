https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/wh-reporters-informed-theres-a-question-they-should-be-asking-at-bidens-meeting-on-reducing-gun-crimes/
With the Left’s “defund the police” activism backfiring hard on Democrats, President Biden held meetings today about reducing gun crimes, which are spiking in cities like Chicago:
President Biden holds meeting on Reducing Gun Crimes: "While there's no one-size-fits-all approach we know there are some things that work."
It was pointed out that one area the president would be able to directly help would be something close to home:
Like lying on a federal background check is a federal offense unless your dad is Joe Biden then we’re good amirite? https://t.co/ofPxdv7sBX
His son does hardcore drugs and lied on his form 4473. That’s a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Put him away or shut up. https://t.co/XluBGKPw51
One thing that works is prosecuting people who violate existing federal gun laws. Hunter Biden, for instance.
Attn. White House reporters!
Did a single reporter ask the President about his son obtaining a gun license illegally? https://t.co/tE6FXAmUcH
Not a single reporter is going to ask President Biden about his son’s illegal firearm purchase, huh? https://t.co/RV6nwQgCL6
Just imagine how fast a reporter would lose their WH access if they asked that question.
#CloseTheHunterBidenLoophole
