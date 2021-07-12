https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/12/wh-reporters-informed-theres-a-question-they-should-be-asking-at-bidens-meeting-on-reducing-gun-crimes/

With the Left’s “defund the police” activism backfiring hard on Democrats, President Biden held meetings today about reducing gun crimes, which are spiking in cities like Chicago:

It was pointed out that one area the president would be able to directly help would be something close to home:

Attn. White House reporters!

Just imagine how fast a reporter would lose their WH access if they asked that question.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...