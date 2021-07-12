https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/12/what-a-dolt-palmer-report-too-stupid-to-realize-his-attack-on-unvaccinated-right-wingers-is-actually-an-attack-on-black-communities/

So many douche canoes, so little time.

Who wants to tell him that it’s not just ‘right-wingers’ refusing to take the vaccine?

Leana Wen is correct. Unvaccinated right wingers are a threat to national security, and the only thing they understand is consequences. Force them to get constantly tested. Lock them out of public places. Force them to stat home by default. They’ll whine, but they’ll cave. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 11, 2021

Louis Farrakhan has been actively telling Black communities NOT to take the vaccine. So does Palmer want Black Americans constantly tested, locked out of public places, and forced to stay home? Or does he save that fascism just for the ‘right-wingers’ he feels justified in hating?

Discrimination is discrimination, you toad.

And when he’s done effing off, he can eff off some more.

Polls show the POC and non-political communities are the ones not getting vaccinated.

Good luck with your racist police-state enforcement. Should go over well. https://t.co/6MRvM7etM2 — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) July 12, 2021

You people are nuts. I understand you’re angry all the time because you haven’t seen your dick in years but just stop, you’re embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/YD38Jj2uBr — Save America 🇺🇸 (@Lovelife2801) July 12, 2021

Full disclosure, we snort-laughed.

Yes, yes we are immature.

This thread contains some of the most vile people on Twitter https://t.co/BccKn1N1OD — Shouting anti-government slogans Leo (@phanofGod) July 12, 2021

It’s true. Palmer attracts the same sort of horrible and stupid that he himself brings to Twitter. If you read the thread you see a bunch of people breaking out their torches and pitchforks … wonder if they realize Black communities are included in Palmer’s discriminatory tweet.

Not likely.

If they were at all intelligent they would know better than to pay attention to Palmer.

Never forget how much these people hate you. https://t.co/c35yJq3iVF — 🚜🇸🇴OldDominion🇸🇴👨‍🌾 (@VaDominion) July 12, 2021

Yup.

Easiest way to identify Communists?

See the commenters under this post. 👇 https://t.co/W7h38ZLDJP — 🇺🇸 Katie Yonke 🇺🇸 (@JKHomestead) July 12, 2021

.@PalmerReport and @DrLeanaWen have both seen the polling that shows Blacks and Hispanics are disproportionally “vaccine hesitant” over “right wing whites”, but they push this narrative so they can really let the progressive eugenics programs fly. https://t.co/waYhdrhL1X — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) July 12, 2021

We believe Leana knows better.

Palmer? Not so much.

***

Related:

Holy BULLS*IT Batman! State Dept. says ‘peaceful protest’ in Cuba is just Cubans showing ‘concern’ over a rise in COVID cases

Fake News Godfather Dan Rather claims people denying climate change are the ones refusing the vaccine, FACE PLANTS majestically over STATS

‘LITERALLY racist’ : Liz Wheeler wipes the FLOOR with Marc Lamont Hill for his comments on ‘all white people being racist’ (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

