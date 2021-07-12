https://hannity.com/media-room/what-border-crisis-kamala-harris-departs-dc-for-detroit/

Vice President Kamala Harris continued to ignore the escalating immigration crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Monday; departing the nation’s capital for events in Detroit, Michigan.

EARLIER: @VP Kamala Harris departs JBA en route to Detroit, Michigan pic.twitter.com/3oYE7uWHQD — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2021

A bombshell report published earlier this month from Politico is shedding new light on the vibe inside the Vice President’s office; claiming it’s “not a healthy environment” and employees feel as if they are “treated like s**t.”

“The handling of the border visit was the latest chaotic moment for a staff that’s quickly become mired in them. Harris’ team is experiencing low morale, porous lines of communication and diminished trust among aides and senior officials. Much of the frustration internally is directed at Tina Flournoy, Harris’ chief of staff, a veteran of Democratic politics who began working for her earlier this year,” reports Politico.

“In interviews, 22 current and former vice presidential aides, administration officials and associates of Harris and Biden described a tense and at times dour office atmosphere,” adds the news outlet.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” said one insider. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

“We are not making rainbows and bunnies all day. What I hear is that people have hard jobs and I’m like ‘welcome to the club,’” said top advisor Symone Sanders. “We have created a culture where people, if there is anything anyone would like to raise, there are avenues for them to do so. Whoever has something they would like to raise, they should raise it directly.”

Read the full report at Politico.

