Miami, FL — It appears that Cubans have had enough of Communism. According to reports, thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday to protest a lack of food and medicine. According to liberal-CNN, the country suffers from a grave economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions. Demonstrators complained about a lack of freedom and the worsening financial situation. Is this a precursor of what surely awaits America?

In traditional liberal fashion, when faced with adversity, blame coronavirus. But, as Americans will soon learn, the COVID-19 pandemic is much less to blame for where our country and so many others across the world are present. What is more frightening is, what happens next? How far and how deep is the ahead decline under today’s Democratic Marxist Movement led by President Biden?

Across the United States, housing prices are at insane highs never seen in history. Food, gasoline, and other commodity prices are equally high, leaving Americans with less money in their pockets. But oddly, one would not begin to believe that American is heading for a crash – but they should. And here’s why.

Today’s members of the liberal party’s solution to any problem are to spend their way out. To date, trillions of dollars have been spent on COVID-19 relief bailouts, with more funding on the way. These payments have provided little to help families and massively pacified individuals from leaving their living rooms for employment lunchrooms. As a result, businesses big and small across the United States are short-staffed, leading to increased prices for products.

But, what is the liberal and actionable response? Naturally, to increase spending, by paying Americans more and more to do nothing. Democratic party-led federal and state government agencies have continued to extend eviction moratoriums, IRS child tax credit payments have commenced, and extended unemployment benefits paid to individuals who refuse to go back to work. And why? Because for Democrats, Americans are to be rewarded for mediocrity and receive assistance for merely existing. It is this mentality that, under Biden, will bring all of America to its knees in less than a year.

Despite Joe Biden’s apparent lack of intelligence, the man achieved a $15 minimum wage mandate without passing legislation. By paying Americans more than what they previously earned employed to sit at home and do nothing, today’s businesses are forced to pay entry-level and part-time workers $18-$20 per hour while offering up to $1,000 sign-on bonuses. Seemingly overnight, a fast-food worker could potentially earn $45k to flip burgers.

But you see, this increase in wages will now force companies to either follow suit with their competitors or close their doors. However, no matter what their result, business products are soon to skyrocket in price due to the forced increase in wages and shipping costs at an all-time high and American demand and spending out-of-control. Democrat Party initiatives are set to doom Americans of every demographic.

We should all look to Cuba as the perfect illustration of what socialism will do to a society. As Joe Biden and his fellow liberals attempt to engulf every American business and infrastructure aspect, what occurs when they fail? Let’s be clear, the reason why our Founding Fathers rebuked a strong centralized government is that they knew that big government couldn’t sustain control over anything and should never be tasked with such. Our nation’s founders clearly stated that the United States federal government’s chief function was to provide national defense. Under Biden, it is also crumbling on a global scale as the U.S. ramps up efforts to depart operations in Afghanistan and call it quits on the “War on Terror.”

No person can spend their way out of a problem. 1 Timothy 6:10 reminds us that, “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” Socialism will bring many sorrows; looking at Cuba, Americans should remind themselves that due to our nation’s big government, when the failure occurs, and it always does, we all pay the price. Unfortunately for America and all its citizens, the burden that Biden has placed on our country is something that we may never overcome.

