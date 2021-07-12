https://www.dailywire.com/news/wheres-president-biden-officials-sound-alarm-as-socialist-shock-troops-deployed-on-cuban-protesters

Top U.S. officials called out Democrat President Joe Biden on Sunday over his lack of public comment as armed Cuban government forces deployed to stop pro-freedom protesters on the island.

The remarks come as Cubans took to the street in rarely seen demonstrations to protest the impoverished conditions of the communist island, their lack of freedom under the communist regime, and did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom” and waving an American flag.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) called out the administration in a tweet, writing: “Where’s President Biden? Where’s Vice President Kamala Harris? The Cuban people need to know the United States stands firmly on the side of freedom and democracy in #Cuba.”

Where’s President Biden? Where’s Vice President Kamala Harris? The Cuban people need to know the United States stands firmly on the side of freedom and democracy in #Cuba.#CubaSOS #CubaLibre — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) July 12, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted: “The people of #Cuba bravely take to the streets against 62 years of socialist tyranny 12 hours later President @joebiden @POTUS has yet to say a word about it.”

Rubio tweeted out a video showing “heavily armed socialist shock troops” descending on the area, noting that Cubans do not have weapons to defend themselves.

No one in #Cuba has guns. But tonight heavily armed socialist shock troops are marching in Havana Make no mistake @potus # this regime will threaten you with another Mariel & is willing to murder unarmed people to stay in power#SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/ETJawsZDTQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021

More Cuban special forces are being deployed. Guns are banned in Cuba. The protestors are unarmed. An attack by the regime would be a massacre. The US has a military base in Cuba. We are in a unique position to stop any bloodshed.#SOSCuba

pic.twitter.com/JVDkwjIMW3 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 12, 2021

At the time that this report was filed, Biden had yet to say a word about the situation, did not respond to questions from the press, did not put out a statement, and did not tweet about it. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed during an MSNBC interview on Sunday night that the administration does not have a “beef” with “the Cuban people” and that they should have access to the most basic necessities like water.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote on Twitter: “The Biden administration should quickly denounce any detention or violence toward peaceful protestors in Cuba. America & every freedom-loving nation must fully support the brave Cuban people in their calls for liberty & human dignity. The world is watching.”

“The Castro regime has given orders to repress the peaceful protests, but let me be very clear: the United States will not tolerate the Cuban military firing upon its people,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar wrote on Twitter. “I call on the Biden Administration to stand against the tyranny and oppression of the Castro Regime and to respond with whatever means necessary to protect the brave people of Cuba.”

#SOSCuba 🇨🇺 🧵 THREAD (3/3) I call on the Biden Administration to stand against the tyranny and oppression of the Castro Regime and to respond with whatever means necessary to protect the brave people of Cuba. — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) July 11, 2021

Christian Ziegler, Vice Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, castigated the Biden administration on Sunday over its response to the situation, saying that the Democrats had effectively ceded the state for the foreseeable future.

Julie Chung, Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said that the protests were centered around the coronavirus pandemic.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages,” Chung tweeted. “We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

Ziegler responded on Twitter, writing: “Well… I will be adding this gem into my GOP stump speeches across Florida. May even need to print it out when I visit Southeast Florida. They were already heading this way, but Democrats just ceded Florida for the foreseeable future.”

