https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/white-house-assures-us-that-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-are-immune-to-the-sunday-scaries/

We’ll be perfectly honest and admit we had no idea what the White House was referring to when it referenced “the Sunday scaries,” but whatever they are, you don’t get them when you work for the American people every day.

There’s no Sunday scaries when you get to work for the American people every day. pic.twitter.com/3BJDdgAgRQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2021

Just night terrors — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) July 11, 2021

Yes, this is an official White House tweet.

The hell is a Sunday scary? — Michael J. Rocks (@inkredibleHAK) July 12, 2021

I see people asking what the “Sunday Scaries” are repeatedly. The “Sunday Scaries” is a millennial term about feeling depressed or anxious about having to return to work on Monday. https://t.co/7BKH4XyxEn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 12, 2021

The term “Sunday scaries,” although not scientific, describes a feeling of anxiety that builds up over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening. … “This is an anticipatory anxiety —the anticipation of what will come puts people in a fight or flight mode.” — Cheri Armstrong (@Charms77) July 11, 2021

Does a child run this account pic.twitter.com/k6he24rAVL — Okay. (@corrcomm) July 12, 2021

Dear Millennials: It’s okay to start sounding and acting like grownups. — Okay. (@corrcomm) July 12, 2021

What is a “Sunday scary”? https://t.co/lzJKlfC0JO — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 12, 2021

The infantilization of the nation continues. — j. shea stanley (@jsheastanley) July 11, 2021

This is how babies talk https://t.co/uP9sQCUWEx — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 12, 2021

Did Teen Vogue write this tweet? — Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) July 12, 2021

I’m 40 years old who is this supposed to appeal to — The End of Policing (@ajmarquis) July 11, 2021

Really, how patronizing. — Kathleen Coon (@KathleenMCoon) July 12, 2021

I found out what the Sunday scaries are and now I’m convinced that the reason everything is so chaotic right now is because millennials are running the White House. https://t.co/PoBcNQYeGa — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 12, 2021

I see two scaries in this one photo. — AloeAloeAloe (@AloeAloeAloe2) July 11, 2021

When are you starting? — Ray Capetillo (@harmfuleffect) July 12, 2021

Let me know when they start working for the American people — Julian Blakeley (@BLSBlakeley) July 12, 2021

You literally don’t do shit for us — Red Bait ☭ (@red_baiting) July 12, 2021

Every day? I only see you about twice a week. — Mark Thompson (@Tommy29gun) July 12, 2021

Are you living in the same reality as the rest of us at this point??!!! @POTUS — JustTamms🌹 (@JustTamms) July 12, 2021

Is this a cry for help — michael (@michaelthefever) July 12, 2021

Whose account is this? — FreeTweet (@sgreg_10891) July 12, 2021

What are these idiot children tweeting for @WhiteHouse even talking about? https://t.co/t9pFGj8F3q — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 12, 2021

At what point will the @WhiteHouse digital team stop trying to be trendy and cool on twitter? It’s not working. https://t.co/hjgqxa2AH4 — Hannah MacInnis (@hannahmacinnis) July 11, 2021

Biden’s social media team really is the worst.

Cringe 😬 — Lilia (@lilsmck) July 11, 2021

No Sunday scaries cause @JoeBiden doesn’t know where he is, or what day it is. — Deborah Poole (@longtalldeb) July 12, 2021

I had a Sunday scary when I saw what it was going to cost me to fill up my truck and boat. — Marc (@vol4life999) July 12, 2021

Thank you for my 16 cents — Aaron Tambling (@singletrack143) July 12, 2021

More walking pictures. Because of course. — 𝖆𝖎𝖗𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓𝟖𝟔🈲🐉 (@airstation86) July 11, 2021

Good God they are still doing these walking photos… https://t.co/d4rGK1ckog — Liam Bones (@Bonesdrawstuff) July 12, 2021

i swear all these bitches do is walk https://t.co/Mw2Qb0lQjg — clemmie ♡⁎⁺˳✧ (@cIemmie) July 11, 2021

More pictures of the two of you walking really doesn’t reassure me that this country’s problems will be addressed, or even that you can be counted on to keep your promises. — CagedMitch (@CagedMitch) July 11, 2021

It looks like Joe just told her a good joke but in reality she’s laughing because he asked her a hard question. — Commie Canyou 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹⚜️ (@Valkyrie_Fleur) July 11, 2021

Whatever happened to kids in cages?

Related:

Huge economic news: White House tweets that the cost of an Independence Day barbecue is down 16 cents this year https://t.co/v7wHndAJh9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

