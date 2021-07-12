https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/12/white-house-assures-us-that-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-are-immune-to-the-sunday-scaries/

We’ll be perfectly honest and admit we had no idea what the White House was referring to when it referenced “the Sunday scaries,” but whatever they are, you don’t get them when you work for the American people every day.

Yes, this is an official White House tweet.

Biden’s social media team really is the worst.

Whatever happened to kids in cages?

