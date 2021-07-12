https://www.oann.com/who-warns-against-mixing-and-matching-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=who-warns-against-mixing-and-matching-covid-vaccines
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS
July 12, 2021
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a “dangerous trend” since there was little data available about the health impact.
“It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match,” Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.
“It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose.”
(Reporting by Emma Farge and John Revill; Editing by Hugh Lawson)