Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
The annual Sun Valley conference among finance, tech, entertainment, and media kingpins, dubbed summer camp for billionaires, included an address by Bill Gates about climate change.
But critics pointed out the hypocrisy of such concerns, given that so many flew into the resort in private planes. The congestion concerns were so bad that the Federal Aviation Administration had to put a temporary ban on planes taking off from the West Coast to Michigan and Canada, according to the Daily Mail.
NPR reported that the manager of the nearby airport, Friedman Memorial Airport, said more than 90 private planes were expected. So many billionaires in private jets flew to Sun Valley to hear @BillGates rave about climate that the FAA had to stop temporarily shutdown Western air space to other air traffic.
No #ClimateHypocrisy here. Move on. https://t.co/oDUafFdXBN pic.twitter.com/YLt1nM3WJd — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 10, 2021 HYPOCRISY of climate alarmists knows NO LIMITS
With all the PRIVATE JETS flying into a Gates climate talkfest, US air space had to be CLOSEDDISGUSTING DOUBLE STANDARDSIf they were serious they would be getting rid of their Private jets & go on Zoom !! https://t.co/dXeR1oTfwX — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 11, 2021 “Bill […]
