AP Photo/Vincent Yu On Sunday, protesters took to the streets in 32 cities across Cuba, calling for an end to the Communist regime’s oppression. These protesters carried a symbol of freedom in their arms — the same symbol that freedom fighters in Hong Kong used last year when they marched against Chinese Communist oppression. Yet many on the Left have demonized this same symbol, denouncing it as an icon of white supremacy and “institutional racism.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pointed out the tragic irony.
“Across the globe, there is no more ubiquitous symbol for freedom than [the American flag]. [It] inspires billions; drives American Leftists crazy,” the senator remarked. Across the globe, there is no more ubiquitous symbol for freedom than 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Inspires billions; drives American Leftists crazy. https://t.co/jMhsI729BL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2021 Recommended : Biden Breaks His Silence on Cuba Protests
Indeed, Cuban protesters marched with an American flag on Sunday. NOW – Crowds in the streets of #Cuba chanting “freedom” #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/zhb6LZSb6e — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 11, 2021 The brave men and women who took to the streets in Hong Kong in 2019 also proudly flew American flags. Protesters carry U.S. flags and placards during […]
