Students in a Wisconsin school district have access to a slew of “sexually explicit” books via their school-provided computers, including content that dubs traditional views of marriage as “ignorant.”

Elmbrook School District offers students access to books and information via an online library called SORA. The SORA database — which can be accessed by students as young as eight years old — includes books such as “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson, and “Queer,” by Kathy Belge and Marke Biesche.

“This Book is Gay” offers a play-by-play of how to use Grindr and other “sex apps.”

How sex apps work:

Upload a tiny picture of yourself to the app. The app works out your location The app tells you who the nearest homosexuals are. You then chat to them. Because they are near, it is easy to meet up with them

The book “Queer,” which parents dubbed “sexually explicit,” provides students with an in-depth analysis of anal sex, oral sex, one-night stands, and “vaginal sex with dildos.” The book also discusses the relationship between God and the LGBT community.

“Somehow, God always comes into the picture when queer people come out,” the authors claim.

The authors proceed to describe three types of religious people — “The ‘God hates fags’ people,” “The ‘God can help you’ people,” and “The ‘hate the sin, love the sinner’ people.” The first people are described as individuals who “use religion to justify their ignorant viewpoints and tell you that you’re going to burn in hell for being gay.”

“The ‘God can help you’ people. These people try to convince you that God will help you become straight. They will try to ‘save you’ in this way. And they are big fans of reparative therapy,” the book reads. “The ‘hate the sin, love the sinner’ people. These people try to tell you that, even if you can’t help being gay, you should never act on it because gay sex is immoral and ungodly.”

Wendy Dorn, a parent activist in the district, told The Daily Wire that the district uses a content filter called “Securly” to weed out sexual content. According to Dorn, parents realized their children did not receive reports via Securly for accessing “This Book is Gay” or “Queer.”

“What I have a problem with is that our school district’s curation of this sexually charged content in the online school library trespasses on a parent’s right to draw boundaries around the age, environment, context, and point of view from which this kind of sexual information is exposed, shared, described, interpreted, and understood,” Dorn said.

Parents are also concerned that the books do not align with the State of Wisconsin Sex Education Policy, which promises to teach towards abstinence. The policy promises to “stress the value of abstinence as the only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and shall identify the skills necessary to remain abstinent” and present “abstinence from sexual activity as the preferred choice of behavior for unmarried pupils.”

Elmbrook School District did not respond to The Daily Wire’s request for comment.

Elmbrook School District has been scrutinized by parents for months after it announced that it was re-evaluating its social studies curriculum. Local activists demanded that the new curriculum include teaching children that “white feminism” failed racial minorities.

The school district resides in the largest Republican-leaning county in Wisconsin and has been a GOP suburban stronghold for years. The district has not supported a Democratic president since 1964. Yet, parents feel that their children are falling victim to the whims of left-wing educators and a small, but vocal group of activists.

Parents have pointed to examples such as a fifth-grade teacher claiming that the district was failing students by not including “racial and social injustice studies.”

