While we all debate what critical race theory is and whether lawmakers should ban it from public schools, every honest person should agree on one thing: This theory is behind the curricula in school districts all over the country, shaping the minds of unsuspecting, malleable children.

Just this week, the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo reported that 30 public school districts in 15 states are teaching a book, Not My Idea, that tells readers that “whiteness” leads white people to make deals with the devil for “stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors.” White people get to “mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones, and all fellow humans of color for the purpose of profit,” the book adds.

There are plenty of other examples that prove racial essentialism and collective guilt are being taught to young students. In Cupertino, California, an elementary school required third graders to rank themselves according to the “power and privilege” associated with their ethnicities. Schools in Buffalo, New York, taught students that “all white people” perpetuate “systemic racism” and had kindergarteners watch a video of dead black children, warning them about “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.” And in Arizona, the state’s education department sent out an “equity toolkit” to schools that claimed infants as young as 3 months old can start to show signs of racism and “remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness” by age 5.

If that’s not enough evidence, the nation’s largest teachers union outright endorsed the teaching of CRT to public school students in an agenda item it passed last week. The National Education Association vowed to “share and publicize” information “already available on Critical Race Theory — what it is and what it is not” and fight back against legislation that would ban CRT from school curricula.

Knowing full well that it cannot escape from the facts, the Left has taken to distorting reality. Many, including the head of the second-largest teachers union, have tried to claim CRT is not being taught in public schools at all.

“Let’s be clear: Critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or high schools. It’s a method of examination taught in law school and college that helps analyze whether systemic racism exists,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said during a conference just days after the NEA passed its agenda item endorsing CRT.

This is a lie. CRT left the universities long ago and has been infiltrating the culture ever since, manifesting itself in corporate diversity and equity seminars, political activist groups such as Black Lives Matter, and now in school curricula. The book, Not My Idea, for example, adapted the idea that “whiteness” is a form of “stolen land and riches” from an original CRT legal text written by Cheryl Harris in 1993, as Rufo pointed out.

The purpose of CRT has always been the same: to teach people that America is an irreparably racist nation built on racist institutions upheld by racist people. It is a sinister and toxic ideology, and it is being taught to children in the schools that we, the taxpayers, fund. Don’t let the Left fool you into thinking differently.