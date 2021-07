https://www.oann.com/10-bodies-found-at-looted-s-african-mall-following-stampede/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=10-bodies-found-at-looted-s-african-mall-following-stampede

July 13, 2021

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The bodies of 10 people were found on Monday evening after a stampede at a Soweto shopping mall as looting continued in Gauteng province, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jon Boyle)

