It sure has been quiet the last few days among the “democratic socialist” crowd.

Bernie Sanders, who can’t shut up about much of anything most of the time, seems to have lost his tongue and his Twitter. Ditto for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow commie-harpies in the Squad.

Why do you think that is?

One would imagine the fact that one of the American Left’s pet regimes, that which governs the enslaved island of Cuba, is on the verge of toppling might have something to do with it.

It’s been a really interesting weekend in Cuba, as massive demonstrations have broken out all over the island and the Castroite government there has threatened to put them down with violence.

The outbreak of protest led to one of the more bizarre news leads, which landed the New York Times under a pile of ridicule:

Shouting “Freedom” and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years.

Dan Bongino let the Times have it for that, pointing out that it summed up the divide between Left and Right in America perfectly. As Bongino put it, “Freedom” is a right given by God, not government, and the Times‘ tweet promoting its Cuba coverage shows its employees have it backwards.

Perhaps they should all get a little leeway. Times are a bit rough for the Left these days.

It’s been six months of Democrat control of practically everything in national politics, not to mention a full-on rout in the culture, media, and finance. They’re having their moment in the sun, and yet …

And yet.

In the immortal words of Johnny Caspar, “Runnin’ things. It ain’t all gravy.”

Why are the Cubans taking to the streets? We’re told that it’s because there’s a fresh surge of COVID-19 on the island and because tourism is down as a result.

But tourism isn’t down everywhere in the Caribbean. It’s coming back in the Bahamas and Jamaica, for example. Maybe one reason it’s down in Cuba is that people with eyes can see the oppression, hopelessness, and poverty on display in the only totalitarian dictatorship in the region, and — shockingly — totalitarian dictatorships don’t put on as fun a party as free countries do.

There is only so much charm even leftists can find in dilapidated buildings and 60-something-year-old hoopty cars wobbling their way down potholed streets. For a while the narrative was that Cuban poverty and its status as an anachronistic 1950s time capsule was somehow captivating, and all that would be lost when American corporations eventually came in and bulldozed those crumbling structures to make room for steel-and-glass monstrosities.

Or something. The bet here is more that the McHaciendas, which are eventually coming to Havana and elsewhere, will be a lot more aesthetically pleasing than the brutalist architecture so favored by your local urban city council or federal bureaucrat, but that’s probably for another column.

Cubans aren’t upset because Los Yanquis are choosing Grand Cayman and Punta Cana for their summer vacays. Nor are they mad because of insufficient COVID vaccine distribution, another idiotic lie spread after the streets filled there.

They were yelling “freedom” and other “anti-government” slogans. Not anti-COVID slogans. They weren’t yelling “Moderna,” and they weren’t carrying around papier-mâché busts of Anthony Fauci as the local teachers union chapter might.

The protesters even had American flags as they demonstrated, which is eye-openingly dangerous in a place like that. Carrying an American flag at an anti-government demonstration in Cuba is a great way to get memory-holed until your dotage, if not tortured to death by Thursday.

No wonder the cat got Bernie and AOC’s tongues. It doesn’t look good. And since they’ve regaled us with laughable BS for years about how Cuba’s medical system — which doesn’t even have clean needles or bandages, much less hospital beds or MRI machines — is better than ours and how Cuba is a more “equitable” place than America, something that was insulting to the intelligence of all considering that Fidel Castro died richer than Mitt Romney (so did Hugo Chavez, their other idolized caudillo, by the way), their silence is golden.

The Cuban people, a quarter of whom have gotten the hell out of there since Castro stormed the capital, are Upsetting the Narrative. But the Narrative is getting upset all over the place in the last few days, in case you haven’t noticed.

Democrat legislators in Texas are having to flee the state in order to avoid seeing crushing defeats in a special session that would block virtually everything in their cultural agenda. Remember how Texas was turning blue? This isn’t really what that looks like.

President Biden’s crime plan? Not all that well-received.

Consumer prices keep rising, which we were told was not really a thing.

Then there’s the collapse of the “Tucker Carlson-as-Alex-Jones” narrative, when it became indisputable that Carlson was telling the truth about the NSA spying on him.

And the burgeoning political catastrophe that is Hunter Biden’s art career, while the laptop continues trickling out nuggets of joy.

Even the LEGO Set of Terror narrative couldn’t withstand the pressure of the last few days.

So yeah — Bernie Sanders and AOC, and lots of the others in the pro-communist crowd, don’t have a lot to say lately. It’s not a surprise.

But it sure is welcome for a change.

Here’s hoping those demonstrations in Cuba sweep out that murderous regime, and if the potholes in the streets have to be filled with blood in order to free Cuba, so be it. The repudiation of that regime, and its fellow-traveling shills here stateside, is long overdue.

